HEROcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $131,588.00 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0374 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.31 million and approximately $131,588.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 44.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

