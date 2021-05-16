Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to post sales of $29.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.10 million. Heron Therapeutics reported sales of $22.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $143.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.52 million to $160.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $282.90 million, with estimates ranging from $180.00 million to $365.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heron Therapeutics.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

HRTX stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.83. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $22.40.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,079 shares of company stock worth $36,560. Corporate insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.