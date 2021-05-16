Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lowered its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,701 shares during the period. Hess makes up 2.6% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned about 0.11% of Hess worth $24,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

HES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Hess stock opened at $84.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.58 and its 200-day moving average is $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $84.50. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 133,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $9,212,490.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,062,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 609,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $48,648,372.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,073,516.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,079,097 shares of company stock worth $83,247,264. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.