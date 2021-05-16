Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.14.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HTH shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $2,405,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,117.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,838,973.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,567 shares of company stock worth $6,053,411 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Hilltop by 8.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,497,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,123,000 after acquiring an additional 113,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Hilltop by 437.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 26,682 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Hilltop by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 2,505.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 85,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 82,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 5,923.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HTH opened at $36.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.46. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilltop will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

