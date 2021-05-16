Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HIMS shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $25.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.08.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $41.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

