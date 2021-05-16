Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HCHDF shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of HCHDF opened at $2.71 on Friday. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

