Hoge Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $272.88 Million (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 16th. Over the last week, Hoge Finance has traded 47.1% higher against the US dollar. One Hoge Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hoge Finance has a total market cap of $272.88 million and $3.30 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hoge Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00087444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00020310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $526.52 or 0.01134008 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00063171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00116193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Hoge Finance Coin Profile

Hoge Finance (CRYPTO:HOGE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 410,222,202,566 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Hoge Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoge Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hoge Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hoge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hoge Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.