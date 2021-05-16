Homeros Price Hits $0.13 (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One Homeros coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges. Homeros has a market cap of $66.25 million and $10.60 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Homeros has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00089199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00020561 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $552.73 or 0.01123828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00065281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00114065 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00064633 BTC.

Homeros Profile

HMR is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Buying and Selling Homeros

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

