Honest (HNST) Price Tops $0.0301 on Exchanges

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Honest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. Honest has a market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $277,263.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Honest has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00089390 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.11 or 0.00510185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.75 or 0.00232237 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004900 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $556.83 or 0.01178264 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00040753 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

