Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,950 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $86,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $227.36 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.73 and a 1-year high of $232.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

