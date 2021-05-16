Horizen (ZEN) Price Hits $120.47

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Horizen has a market cap of $1.34 billion and approximately $87.13 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $120.47 or 0.00265867 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.97 or 0.00562688 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.13 or 0.00207724 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015497 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004725 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 11,087,800 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global . Horizen’s official website is horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Buying and Selling Horizen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.