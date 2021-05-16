Horizon Protocol Trading 30.3% Lower This Week (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $21.06 million and approximately $129,356.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00092259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.69 or 0.00496778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.15 or 0.00233795 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004943 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00041902 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $540.37 or 0.01179004 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.