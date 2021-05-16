Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Holdings Boosted by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 68.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,779 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned about 0.11% of Hostess Brands worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 231,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 43,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.44. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.75.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $256.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.78 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

