Howard Capital Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 124,095 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 124,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,011,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 11.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 104,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 30.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 94,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,247,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 13.1% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $141.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $144.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,812 shares of company stock worth $4,353,766 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.