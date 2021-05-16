Howard Capital Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,131 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,131 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tesla by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tesla by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 1,377.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $766,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total transaction of $1,035,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,226 shares in the company, valued at $13,958,164.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $533,786.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,692,726.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $79,086,769 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $589.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $568.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,184.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $682.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $671.36. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.93.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.