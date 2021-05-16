Howard Capital Management Group LLC Buys New Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 115,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,305,000. AptarGroup comprises 1.7% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Howard Capital Management Group LLC owned about 0.17% of AptarGroup as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in AptarGroup by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in AptarGroup by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in AptarGroup by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

NYSE ATR opened at $153.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.74, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 38.48%.

In other news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $219,731.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,587.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $4,255,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,513,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,163 shares of company stock worth $7,895,869. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.