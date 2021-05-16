Howard Capital Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 48,425 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 48,425 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $25,856,000. NVIDIA accounts for 2.7% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 183.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.84.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA opened at $569.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $581.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $546.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $354.58 billion, a PE ratio of 93.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $314.96 and a twelve month high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

