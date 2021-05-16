Howard Capital Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 97,131 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 97,131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $20,566,000. Visa comprises about 2.2% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,840,215,000 after acquiring an additional 639,826 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Visa by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,083,568,000 after acquiring an additional 206,395 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,305,348,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.32.

Shares of V stock opened at $226.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.87 and a 52-week high of $237.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

