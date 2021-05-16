Howard Capital Management Group LLC Invests $20.36 Million in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 264,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,364,000. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 2.1% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $78.29 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.03 and a 200 day moving average of $78.30. The firm has a market cap of $198.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

