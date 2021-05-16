Howard Capital Management Group LLC Invests $34.58 Million in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 117,390 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,575,000. Facebook accounts for about 3.6% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.38, for a total value of $366,635.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,840,372 shares of company stock worth $543,294,071. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FB opened at $315.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $895.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.80. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.12 and a 12-month high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.