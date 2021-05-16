Howard Capital Management Group LLC Invests $8.91 Million in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 328,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,909,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC owned 0.22% of Hudson Pacific Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPP opened at $26.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.64, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average of $25.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $30.97.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.26%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HPP. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.31.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

