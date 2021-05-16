Howard Capital Management Group LLC Makes New $12.72 Million Investment in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 338,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,724,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Conagra Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,392,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,117 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,260,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,749,000 after purchasing an additional 245,076 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $178,846,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,456,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,322,000 after purchasing an additional 579,210 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $37.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.95. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,830,137.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock valued at $110,641,396 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

