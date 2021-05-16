Howard Capital Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 346,867 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $22,200,000. Intel accounts for about 2.3% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after buying an additional 5,190,499 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $483,288,000 after buying an additional 4,916,921 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $55.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.