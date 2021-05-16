Howard Capital Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 119,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,000. IQVIA makes up 2.4% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC owned 0.06% of IQVIA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 35,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth about $184,178,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,977,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 28,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock opened at $234.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 257.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.97. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.71 and a twelve month high of $237.47.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.79.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

