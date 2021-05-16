Howard Capital Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 208,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,268,000. iShares US Technology ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares US Technology ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BFT Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $89.80 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $58.61 and a 12 month high of $95.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.09.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

