Howard Capital Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 88,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,981,000. Parker-Hannifin comprises 2.9% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Howard Capital Management Group LLC owned 0.07% of Parker-Hannifin at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PH. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.14.

In other news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total transaction of $202,965.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $12,115,736. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $321.84 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $148.22 and a 52 week high of $324.68. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

