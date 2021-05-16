Howard Capital Management Group LLC Purchases New Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 255,675 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,786,000. D.R. Horton comprises about 2.4% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of D.R. Horton at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 73,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 15,769 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 97,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI opened at $96.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $106.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.91.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $37,222.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $468,385. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,419 shares of company stock worth $2,017,096 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.14.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

