Howard Capital Management Group LLC Takes $23.68 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 105,640 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $23,678,000. McDonald’s accounts for 2.5% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in McDonald’s by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after purchasing an additional 557,891 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $326,661,000 after purchasing an additional 404,133 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,009,212,000 after purchasing an additional 344,384 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s stock opened at $231.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $171.68 and a 52-week high of $238.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.76.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.37.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

