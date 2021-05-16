Howard Capital Management Group LLC Takes Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 442,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,996,000. Ally Financial comprises approximately 2.1% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Ally Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $646,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,794 shares of company stock worth $2,815,196 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.87. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALLY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

