HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,242,094 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 157,261 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of HP worth $39,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.37.

Shares of HPQ opened at $32.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $36.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.87.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

