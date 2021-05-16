HTMLCOIN (HTML) One Day Trading Volume Tops $21,444.00

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 16th. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $13.31 million and approximately $21,444.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,088.59 or 1.00261277 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00050918 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $651.02 or 0.01447650 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.24 or 0.00700978 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00011910 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.48 or 0.00390201 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.39 or 0.00241013 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00009259 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005704 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

