HTMLCOIN (HTML) Price Tops $0.0003

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 16th. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $14.60 million and approximately $30,749.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,088.95 or 0.99809773 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00053252 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $722.07 or 0.01468134 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $362.84 or 0.00737740 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00011907 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.64 or 0.00381508 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.22 or 0.00250527 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009641 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006178 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

