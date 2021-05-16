HUNT Market Capitalization Tops $32.95 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 16th. One HUNT coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000632 BTC on popular exchanges. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $32.95 million and approximately $7,456.00 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00087446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00020359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $509.28 or 0.01078358 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00062384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00113747 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00062799 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

