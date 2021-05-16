Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,845 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 107,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 20.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,907,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,431,000 after buying an additional 667,509 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 47,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,313 shares of company stock worth $3,265,536 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.