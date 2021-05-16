Huobi BTC (HBTC) Hits Market Cap of $1.35 Billion

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 16th. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for about $42,335.21 or 0.97728387 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and $1.20 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00086209 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.82 or 0.00479741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.29 or 0.00226892 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004758 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.22 or 0.01159353 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00040065 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 31,906 coins. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

