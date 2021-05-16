Huobi Token (HT) Achieves Market Cap of $5.05 Billion

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Huobi Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $28.85 or 0.00063116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $5.05 billion and $777.27 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00087328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00020187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $492.11 or 0.01076554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00113789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00062519 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,074,232 coins. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

