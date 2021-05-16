HUSD (HUSD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $299.81 Million

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 16th. In the last week, HUSD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. HUSD has a market capitalization of $871.02 million and $299.81 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00085401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00020195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $514.12 or 0.01146668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00115120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00061641 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD (HUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 871,843,833 coins. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

Buying and Selling HUSD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.