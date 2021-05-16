hybrix Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.05 Million (HY)

hybrix (CURRENCY:HY) traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 16th. hybrix has a market capitalization of $10.05 million and approximately $5,872.00 worth of hybrix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, hybrix has traded 38.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One hybrix coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.34 or 0.00009592 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00091655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.54 or 0.00487087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.25 or 0.00232464 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004914 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00041113 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $523.04 or 0.01155193 BTC.

hybrix Coin Profile

hybrix’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,314,733 coins. hybrix’s official Twitter account is @hybrix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . hybrix’s official website is hybrix.io . The official message board for hybrix is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5230324.0

hybrix Coin Trading

