HYCON Price Down 6.4% This Week (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last seven days, HYCON has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. HYCON has a total market cap of $3.32 million and approximately $754,055.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004201 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.07 or 0.00135703 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000315 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYC is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,022,610,146 coins and its circulating supply is 2,672,610,144 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

