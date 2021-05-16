Hyper Finance Trading 176.1% Higher Over Last Week (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. In the last week, Hyper Finance has traded up 176.1% against the US dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyper Finance has a market cap of $5.36 million and approximately $5,215.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00087214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $206.64 or 0.00474535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.30 or 0.00232624 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004659 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00040949 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $497.12 or 0.01141591 BTC.

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

