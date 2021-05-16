HyperDAO (HDAO) Price Reaches $0.0160 on Exchanges

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $7.44 million and approximately $214,886.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00087663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00020357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.83 or 0.01118111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00115432 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00061921 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HyperDAO (CRYPTO:HDAO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,506,550 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

