Hyve Market Cap Reaches $5.55 Million (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000496 BTC on major exchanges. Hyve has a total market cap of $5.55 million and $111,150.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hyve has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00087214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.64 or 0.00474535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.30 or 0.00232624 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004659 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00040949 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.12 or 0.01141591 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,738,191 coins. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com

