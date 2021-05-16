I/O Coin Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $2,331.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.10 or 0.00708804 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005529 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00018445 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $885.24 or 0.02010413 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000725 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,870,544 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.