Ibex Wealth Advisors Acquires 377 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,450,000 after acquiring an additional 212,874 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.27.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,209 shares of company stock worth $36,853,378. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $363.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $375.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $273.29 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $360.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

