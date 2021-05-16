Ibex Wealth Advisors Boosts Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Sysco were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

NYSE SYY opened at $84.00 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $46.26 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1,199.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

