Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys 1,060 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen stock opened at $251.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $144.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.27.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 47.50%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.62.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

