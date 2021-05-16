Ibex Wealth Advisors Decreases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ibex Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.7% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $7,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Visa by 1,170.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $893,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,943 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in Visa by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $917,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V opened at $226.94 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.87 and a 12 month high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $442.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.26.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.32.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

