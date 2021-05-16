Ibex Wealth Advisors Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $146.59 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $202.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

