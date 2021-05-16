Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $2.21 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,633,000 after acquiring an additional 650,831 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,671,000 after purchasing an additional 264,123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,245,000 after purchasing an additional 711,940 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,312,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,714,000 after purchasing an additional 139,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,098,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $107.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.37 and its 200-day moving average is $95.25. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $74.06 and a 1 year high of $108.71.

