Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $4.54 Million Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,235,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 391.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 422,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after acquiring an additional 336,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.95 per share, with a total value of $413,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,940 shares in the company, valued at $22,879,263. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,280 shares of company stock valued at $680,983 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $181.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $189.59. The company has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

